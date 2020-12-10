Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in New Kent County that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Lottie M. Taliaferro, 38, of Mattaponi died at the scene of an accident where her Mitsubishi Mirage crossed the center line of Route 273 and struck a Chrysler Concorde driven by Lenora D. Sheppard, 38, also of Mattaponi. Taliaferro’s vehicle then ran off the road and caught fire.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. No further information is available on Sheppard’s condition.

A VSP investigation is ongoing.

