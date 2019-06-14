13-year-old killed in Middlesex County crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County has resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy, Virginia State Police say.

Troopers were called to the scene along Tidewater Trail, south of Morgan Lane, around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A tractor-trailer towing logs had engine trouble and was stopped on the right paved shoulder of the road, when State Police say a 2006 Scion traveling in the right lane drifted and crashed into the disabled tractor-trailer. The front seat passenger was killed instantly, according to police. The 13-year-old was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Scion, 64-year-old Roger Henderson, was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester County where he is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was not a factor in the crash.

A portion of Tidewater Trail has been blocked in both directions.