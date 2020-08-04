State police asking Virginians to avoid Northern Neck

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT and Dominion Energy with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Northern Neck.

Several roads in the county are closed due to debris and fallen trees, VSP said. State police is asking that residents avoid the area so that crews can work safely to clear the roads.

VDOT says there are about a dozen roads closed in Lancaster, and a smaller number closed in Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King William, Middlesex, Gloucester and Stafford.

NORTHERN NECK: This photo of Windmill Point Rd. near Osprey Ln. in Lancaster demonstrates the coordination underway as VDOT + utility partners work together to remove trees and downed lines to reopen roads. Please avoid area to give crews space to work. @VaDOT pic.twitter.com/bHpWC7xW60 — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) August 4, 2020

