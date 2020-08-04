State police asking Virginians to avoid Northern Neck

Virginia

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Isaias causes damage in Lancaster County on August 4, 2020 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT and Dominion Energy with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Northern Neck.

Several roads in the county are closed due to debris and fallen trees, VSP said. State police is asking that residents avoid the area so that crews can work safely to clear the roads.

VDOT says there are about a dozen roads closed in Lancaster, and a smaller number closed in Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King William, Middlesex, Gloucester and Stafford.

