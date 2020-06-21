State Police arrest man in connection with stolen rental vehicle

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police arrested a man in connection with a stolen rental vehicle on Saturday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., police were notified of a stolen 2019 Cadillac XTS driving south on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. The vehicle was reported as a stolen rental car out of Philadelphia.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and initiated a felony traffic stop on the Cadillac. The vehicle pulled over to the right shoulder and stopped. Two men and one woman were inside the car.
The driver — 31-year-old Anthony Jordan of Philadelphia — was taken into custody “without incident,” according to police officials.
Jordan was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and for driving on a suspended license. He is being held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.
