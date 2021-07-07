State Police: 4th of July weekend traffic claims 10 lives in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police says the Fourth of July weekend resulted in a not-so-celebratory end for some motorists across the commonwealth.

Records are currently showing an increase in traffic crash fatalities across Virginia which is a trend state police describe as “disturbing” in a press release Wednesday. The numbers are likely to go up, officials say.

Preliminary reports say 10 people died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday period. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Since January of this year, through the first week of July, 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes across the state, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.

In addition to the fatal crashes, Virginia state troopers also arrested 61 drunk drivers, cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to motorists who failed to buckle up.



Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists.

The 10 fatal crashes happened in Newport News and the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford.

The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.