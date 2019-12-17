State of the Commonwealth: ODU, CNU experts weigh in on the state of Virginia’s politics, economy

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two new State of the Commonwealth reports from universities in Hampton Roads give insight into the Virginia economy and its politics.

Old Dominion University and Christopher Newport University have released their respective reports this month, finding the state’s economy is in much better shape than a decade ago, as well as a Democratic lean on policymaking.

Economy

Old Dominion looked into Virginia’s economy. The state has dug itself out of the multi-year, worldwide economic slowdown of 2007, thanks to federal spending in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.

ODU Professor of Economics Robert McNab, who is also the editor of the report, warns in this year’s good news does not equal stability.

McNab said uncertainty with electoral politics, trade, immigration and more means Virginia needs to balance the good news now with the uncertainty of the long-term economy.

The real GDP growth for Virginia will be more than 2 percent in 2019 thanks to federal spending and job creation in the private sector. Statewide unemployment is below 3 percent, and a record number of Virginia residents were employed in 2019.

“Good news, but also a challenge for employers to find and retain talent,” ODU wrote in a news release.

Federal spending may be up, but the federal deficit has grown by trillions.

Globally, the world’s economy may start slowing down, particularly if trade conflicts with China and Europe continue.

“A storm is coming, and when we come through it, we will be different,” McNab said.

Politics

Meanwhile, CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy looked at Virginia’s politics and policy changes, with voters showing a strong support for the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly.

Voters backed several key points on the Democratic agenda, including gun control measures, the Equal Rights Amendment, minimum wage increases, decriminalization of marijuana and political redistricting reform.

Separately, Virginians opposed local legislative control over removal or alteration of Confederate monuments in the state.

“This survey suggests there’s pent-up demand among voters for a lot of the Democrats’ policy agenda,” said Wason Center Director Quentin Kidd. “There’s pent-up demand in the Democrats’ caucus, too, and it will be revealing to see what legislation the new majority prioritizes now that they’re in power.”

The survey was answered by 901 interviews with registered Virginia voters.

Here are some highlights from the 2020 State of the Commonwealth report from CNU, per a university news release: