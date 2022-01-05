State of Emergency issued in Virginia ahead of approaching winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR/WAVY) – On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency as the second winter storm of the week is approaching.

It’s likely that the impacts from this next storm will be much less than the one we had on Monday. The advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service do not include eastern Virginia, but areas to our north and west.

There may be some flurries in parts of Hampton Roads, but no accumulation.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday. While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.” Gov. Ralph Northam

This order will activate the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team who will be ready to help localities deal with any significant impacts relating to the storm.