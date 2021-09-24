State Fair of Virginia starts Friday, with racing pigs and the Baha Men

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — The State Fair of Virginia is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fair in Doswell just north of Richmond started Friday, September 24 and runs through Sunday, October 3.

Tickets are $15 if bought online for those 5 and older and kids 4 and under are admitted free. Tickets are $16 at the gates and veterans and active duty military receive a $3 discount.

This year’s events include free entertainment from a rodeo company, trapeze artists and racing pigs!

There are also performances from “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” singers C+C Music Factory, country singer Riley Green and the Baha Men, known for their hit 2000 single “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

For more information on the fair schedule and tickets, visit the fair’s website.