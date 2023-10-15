RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) will meet Monday, Oct 16 to discuss several issues.

Based on their findings, members of the commission will make recommendations on the following matters:

Virginia’s self-sufficiency programs

The availability and affordability of child care

Eligibility of public safety for enhanced retirement benefits

Last year, JLARC staff began to review the effectiveness of the Commonwealth’s programs for helping low-income Virginians improve their employment and wages to make progress toward self-sufficiency.

The study examined three state-administered programs that provide financial assistance to low-income Virginians. Those programs are TANF, SNAP and the Child Care Subsidy Program. Each of these programs require participants to work in order to receive benefits.

Since 2008, the General Assembly has received request to provide enhanced benefits for state and local public safety occupations.

This year, JLARC updated the criteria for determining eligibility for enhanced retirement benefits and estimated the costs of extending enhanced retirement benefits to additional public safety occupation.

The meeting will be live streamed on JLARC’s YouTube channel and the report will be uploaded to JLARC’s website.