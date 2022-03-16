PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– A new report shows while the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease is expected to continue to grow in Virginia, there is an alarming shortage of doctors and other workers trained to care for them.

As we grow older our memory can play tricks on us — but a new survey shows most people and even most primary care doctors don’t understand the difference between normal aging and early Alzheimer’s.

And that’s a problem.

“It is actually hard in our area right now, to accommodate all the patients who that try to make an appointment with us,” said Dr. Hamid Okhravi, director of the Memory Consultation Clinic at Glennan Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association report, in order to serve just 30% of the population over age 65, Virginia, would need to increase the number of geriatricians by a staggering 978% over the next 30 years.

We would also need about 20,000 more home health care workers in the next six years.

“It’s an emergency — it’s a healthcare emergency,” said Merinda Ford, director of the Sentara PACE program. PACE provides all-inclusive care for the elderly.

“The work is hard and we do not pay the amount of money for the type of work we’re asking them to do,” Ford said.

Ford and Okhravi tell 10 On Your Side that better pay and incentives are the way to recruit more people like them to help all of us.

“Because we’re all going to be there one day in some form or fashion. We’re all going to require the help of someone else,” Ford said.

Okhravi encourages people to get educated about aging.

To find out more about what normal aging looks like talk to your doctor or visit resources such as the Alzheimer’s Association.

Click here for facts and figures on Alzheimer’s in Virginia.