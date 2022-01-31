Stafford SWAT arrests suspected child kidnapper using drone, robot, K-9 forces

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl early Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to an abduction attempt in the Embry Mill subdivision at 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that the elementary school girl was walking home from a bus stop near Basswood Drive, when she was approached by a man who stopped her asking for directions. The man then grabbed her, forced her into the passenger side seat of his car, and closed the door. On his walk back around to the driver’s seat, the girl opened her door and ran home.

Police said their investigation led them to 34-year-old Stafford resident Steven Williams. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the SWAT team attempted to call Williams outside of his home around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Photo: Office of Stafford County Sheriff

Photo: Office of Stafford County Sheriff

Officers said that Williams barricaded himself inside the home, and refused to exit. This led the team to send a drone into the home, while SWAT utilized a robot to open doors to search for Williams. Tear gas was also thrown into the residence to smoke the suspect out, but was unsuccessful.

Police said they attempted crisis negotiation talks with Williams, but he refused to communicate with them. The extraction team finally deployed a K-9 team member named Titan into the home, who found Williams just before 3 a.m., six hours after the initial start time.

Williams was taken into custody, and is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail on one count of abduction.