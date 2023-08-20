STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Stafford County Sheriffs Department is looking for Sandra Marie Johnson.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. Johnson is described as a 5’3″ white 78-year-old female weighing around 135 lbs. She has gray/blonde hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers. She was driving a gray 2015 Subaru Impreza Displaying Virginia Plates: WXJ7520.

Anyone with information should contact the Stafford County Sheriffs Department at 540-658-5207.