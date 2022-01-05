Stafford County closing schools for the rest of the week

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Public Schools said it is closing schools for the rest of the week due to ongoing power outages, hazardous road conditions and overnight freezing.

The district said all school activities both day and night, are canceled, no buses will operate and students will not participate in any virtual learning. Employees will also not be asked to report to work or telework, with the exception of emergency personnel.

SCPS also said report cards will be delayed until Jan. 18, due to system outages.

You can find more details on the district’s Facebook page here.

Stafford declared a state of emergency yesterday in the midst of power outages and road closures. On Monday, Stafford County Utilities put out an emergency alert asking residents to conserve water due to the outages, and it was extended to Wednesday.