Staff member, K-9 stabbed by inmate at Sussex 1 State Prison

WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a stabbing at the Sussex 1 State Prison in Waverly. An inmate is suspected of stabbing a staff member and a K-9 on Monday evening.

According to VDOC, the staff member was injured and received medical treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery. The K-9 also was wounded, the dog is expected to fully recover.

VDOC said it took place inside a housing unit at the prison.

The department of corrections said charges are pending but were unable to specify what they were.

They could not provide an identification for the inmate at this time and were unable to say what kind of weapon the inmate used.