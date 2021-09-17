Southwest Virginia first responders, law enforcement honor fallen soldier being escorted to Arlington Cemetery

(WFXR) — First responders and law enforcement officers from across southwest Virginia joined together on Thursday to salute the bravery and sacrifice of a fallen hero, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, as he was transported from Tennessee to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Knauss — a 23-year-old from Corryton, Tenn. — was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in action during the Aug. 26 attack on the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

The following first responder and law enforcement agencies around southwest Virginia posted pictures of their members paying their respects to the fallen soldier as his funeral procession passed by on Thursday, Sept. 16:

