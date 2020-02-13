Southampton Memorial Hospital ER on lockdown after 2 patients say they were exposed to ‘uncontrolled substance’

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The emergency department at Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin went under lockdown Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman with Bon Secours said only the emergency department is on lockdown, not the whole hospital.

Officials said the lockdown was prompted by two patients “self-presenting” with concerns that they were exposed to an “uncontrolled substance.”

The lockdown began at 3:10 p.m.

“Safety and high quality patient care is of the utmost importance to Bon Secours. The ED at SMH will remain in lockdown status until the potential threat has been contained and concerns resolved in order to protect the safety of the patients, medical staff and essential personnel,” the spokeswoman said.

The two patients are currently listed in “good condition,” the hospital said at 5:05 p.m.

Virginia State Police said troopers are assisting the local police department with the incident.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt said the city is working closely with the hospital. Franklin Fire Rescue and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The hospital spokeswoman also said questions about the unknown substance should be directed to Virginia State Police.

Southampton Memorial Hospital is located at 100 Fairview Drive in Franklin. It is a Bon Secours hospital and has 219 beds in the facility and provides inpatient, outpatient, emergency, medical, surgical and long-term care.

This story is developing news. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.