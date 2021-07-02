Southampton County Sheriff’s Office IDs 2 killed in crash on Route 58

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County officials have identified two people killed in a serious crash on Route 58 June 28.

They are identified as Jakya Edwards, 18, and Jose Linares Hernandez, 58, of Woodbridge. They were in separate vehicles involved in the crash.

Two other people, an 18-year-old woman and juvenile who was driving the Jeep with Edwards as a passenger, survived and have been released from the hospital.

First responders said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. June 28 on Southampton Parkway (Route 58) at Drewry Road in Drewryville.

A gray 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Hernandez drove through the median at the intersection of Route 58 and Drewry Road and attempted to turn left onto Route 58 east.

The Camry hit a gray 2020 Jeep Wrangler that was driven by the juvenile. She had Jakya Edwards and the other 18-year-old woman with her.

Hernandez was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The three people in the Jeep were all airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk with serious injuries. Edwards died from her injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on the day of the crash.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.