Southampton County renames Blackhead Signpost Road after ties to historic rebellion

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A community in Southampton County has been working for months to change the names of roads that have historical ties to a violent rebellion and insurrection.

On Wednesday, history was made as the road that was once named Blackhead Signpost Road is now named Signpost Road.

The county is known as the place for America’s most famous slave rebellion led by Nat Turner in 1831.

Michelle Faison Covington, the organizer of the petition set up to change the sign name, met with 10 On Your Side back in August 2020. She says the origin of Blackhead Signpost Road stems from Turner’s Rebellion.

It was reportedly the site where the head of at least one decapitated slave was placed as a warning to others about consequences.

Rick Francis and Covington were there to witness the sign changing.

They were both presented replicas of the removed sign and will be taking them to the Historical Society and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The two say that they’re hoping to place historical markers at the sites to give context behind the names. They want to also work to improve the curriculum for students to learn more about the history of the county.