WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops launced a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket Monday evening.

The launch window opened at 7 p.m. and the rocket launched at 7:12 p.m.

Weather permitting, the rocket could be seen from areas in eastern Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as well as Washington, D.C.

(Photo courtesy: NASA Wallops)

The rocket belongs to the Air Force Research Laboratory and is an experiment to collect scientific data to better understand Boundary Layer Transition (BOLT) and Turbulence (BOLT II) during hypersonic flight.

Live coverage of the mission began at 6:40 p.m. on YouTube.

