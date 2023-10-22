RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians may be eligible to receive a tax rebate. To qualify for the rebate taxpayers must file their taxes by Nov. 1, 2023 and must have had a tax liability last year.

A tax liability is the amount of money a person owes in taxes throughout the year minus any credits such as earned income credits or credits for taxes paid in another state.

Those eligible will receive up to $200 in rebates if they filed as an individual and up to $400 if they filed jointly.

According to the Governor’s Office, this is part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we remain committed to lowering the cost of living for working families and veterans across Virginia. It’s their money, not the government’s.”

