PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet.

The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

This new round of benefits is expected to be roughly $276 million in total assistance to more than 700,000 Virginia students.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has acknowledged the issue and says they are “actively investigating these concerns and working urgently to issue benefits to all eligible households.”

In the meantime, Social Services has asked those who haven’t gotten their benefits to limit calls to the P-EBT Call Center to help reduce wait times.

“We thank you for your patience and will provide updates as quickly as possible,” Social Services wrote on Facebook.

It’s unclear what exactly is leading to the delays, but VDSS’s Associate Director of Benefit Programs Jen Cooper said last week the summer payments were just going out because it took time to obtain approval and operationalize the program.

“I believe we worked as fast as we could given our current limitations and the approval process,” Cooper said.

If you haven’t gotten your benefits yet, let WAVY know through our Report It! page.