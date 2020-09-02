SNAP emergency allotments will continue in September

Virginia

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) announced Tuesday that it will release emergency allotments of benefits again in September.

These extra allotments will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. The emergency allotments will raise each household’s monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.

Here’s how much each household may receive:

These benefits will go into effect on Sept. 16.

The announcement said emergency benefits beyond September are unknown, and are dependent on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Participants with questions can contact their local department of social services or visit commonhelp.virginia.gov for more information.

