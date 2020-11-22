Smyth Co. Sheriff: Third child dies at hospital following homicide-suicide

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Smyth County Sheriff Chip Schuler has confirmed a child flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a homicide-suicide has died.
Two other children were originally confirmed dead on the scene of the incident.
Police say a fourth child escaped and is with family. No update has been given on that child at this time.
