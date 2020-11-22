Smyth Co. Sheriff: Third child dies at hospital following homicide-suicide

Virginia

by: Ashley Sharp

Posted: / Updated:

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Smyth County Sheriff Chip Schuler has confirmed a child flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a homicide-suicide has died.

Two other children were originally confirmed dead on the scene of the incident.

Police say a fourth child escaped and is with family. No update has been given on that child at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10