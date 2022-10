SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield Police are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen earlier this month.

According to police, 40-year-old Leondus Holloman was last seen around October 4.

Leondus Holloman (40) (Photo Courtesy: Smithfield Police Department

Holloman is described as being approximately 5’10”, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Police say there is reasonable cause for concern for Holloman’s safety

If anyone locates Holloman, contact the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.