Smithfield Foods president and chief executive officer announces retirement

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Foods, Inc.’s president and chief executive officer, Kenneth M. Sullivan, announced that he will be retiring from the company effective in early 2021.

According to the company’s website, Sullivan has been with Smithfield Foods since 2003 as vice president of internal audit. He took on the role of chief accounting officer in 2007, vice president of finance in 2010, and chief financial officer in 2013.

Sullivan was promoted to president and chief operating officer in 2015 and later became Smithfield’s chief executive officer in January 2016.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to lead Smithfield for the past five years. As a leading global food and agriculture company, we have an incredibly important role to play in society, said Sullivan in his announcement.

Taking his place is current chief operating officer Dennis Organ.

“I am leaving our company in extremely capable hands. Dennis lives and breathes our Operational Excellence guiding principle. We must be operationally excellent to succeed, and Dennis will continue to transform our company into a best in class operator in his role as president and chief executive officer,” said Sullivan in praise of Organ.

Mr. Organ joined Smithfield in 2010 and assumed his current position as chief operating officer, U.S. operations, in 2019.

