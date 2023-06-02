SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WFXR) – Get your friends and mark your calendars, a breath of fresh air has just been announced for Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion’s inaugural summer concert series, beginning with music from Second Wind!

The series will kick off on Friday, June 2, with music on select Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online for only $10.

Other performances include the following:

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion’s website at smlpavilion.com.