Small earthquake rattles areas along Montgomery, Roanoke County line

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred about two miles north of Lafayette Monday morning.

The earthquake happened at approximately 9:37 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 along the crest of Fort Lewis Mountain. The quake was felt in the Salem area, as well as near Blacksburg.

DID YOU FEEL IT? A magnitude 2.6 #earthquake was confirmed by @USGS near Lafayette, VA around 9:37am. Attached below is the view of the shaking recorded on the @vtgeosciences seismograph this morning as well as the @USGS_Quakes shake map. #vawx #ncwx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/dXwgQlJioA — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) September 27, 2021

There have been no damage reports as of 11 a.m. Earthquakes of this magnitude are considered weak but can be felt by people.

Michigan Tech has released a scale of how intense earthquakes can be versus the type of damage we can see from them.

Anything below a 2.5 magnitude is usually not felt. Once you get above that, the chance of feeling shaking from the quake begins to increase. The closer you are to the epicenter of the quake, the more likely you are to feel the shaking – especially with a lower-end quake that has a magnitude greater than 2.5.

Once you start getting into the magnitude 4 and 5 range, the chances of feeling the quake a greater distance away from the epicenter become more likely.

Many of us remember Aug. 23, 2011’s 5.8 magnitude quake centered in Louisa County. That quake was felt a great distance away from the epicenter.

The USGS also says that for each whole number magnitude, the greater the energy that is released.

Basically, between a magnitude 4.0 and 5.0, the total energy released is approximately 32 times greater. Same with a 5.0 versus a 6.0 magnitude quake, and so on.

WFXR News will continue to provide additional updates as more information becomes available.