Slain Bridgewater College officers remembered: ‘They ran towards danger’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Several elected officials and some students gathered in Richmond’s Monroe Park Monday night to honor the two officers tragically killed in the Bridgewater College campus shooting last week.

Leaders discussed a theme of unity Monday night, talking about possible solutions to the gun violence they said we’ve seen much too often.

The candlelight vigil Monday night was held to remember the dynamic duo, Bridgewater College campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin led a speech and prayer to honor the officers. “They ran towards danger, not away from it,” he said.

Jefferson and Painter were shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 1 and the campus went on lockdown when an active shooter was reported on campus.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the situation serves as a reminder of how quickly things can change in law enforcement. “One day, you are hanging out with your best friend and the next we are mourning their loss,” he told the small crowd.

Rev. Joe Ellison with the Virginia Union University said 2021 was a violent year and he doesn’t want 2022 to be more of the same thing.

“I did so many funerals last year of young people that just were killed from gun violence,” he explained.

Rev. Ellison said the solution to gun violence starts with organizations and ministries, some of which help mentor the youth.

“We’ve been talking with law enforcement, especially the governor, to find ways to get money in those organizations and ministries to get boots on the ground and do some preventative measures,” he said.

He and other leaders are hoping what has become the norm to many students like Virginia Commonwealth University sophomore Ethan Terman, is stopped.

“I’ve been hearing stories of shootings since I’d say middle school. So, at this point, I’d say I’m used to it. It’s a shame,” Terman said.

J.J. Minor with the Richmond branch of the NAACP spoke at the vigil Monday night, explaining to the crowd his opinion that the same anti-violence models that were used in the ’90s can’t be used and won’t work in 2022.

“I’m calling on everybody to come together with some common-sense solutions, to come to the table and let’s talk about tackling these issues once and for all,” Minor said.

Rev. Ellison said there was a meeting with the governor and other leaders last Friday to begin talking about partnering with different local ministries and faith leaders to work toward preventing gun violence.

“My prayer is that no parent will get a phone call from their child on a campus and say, mom, I’m barricaded, I’m locked up in my dorm room because there’s an active shooter on campus,” Rev. Ellison said.