Six people shot, three dead in mass shooting in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A total of six people were shot Saturday night in Washington D.C. leaving three people dead.

Authorities say officers heard gunshots and headed to the scene around 7:30 p.m. local time.

In a press conference, Police Chief Robert Contee said that a suspect got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people down the street.

He said he wasn’t sure why the group was targeted.

All of the victims were rushed to local hospitals – three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The three who were killed appeared to be young adults.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

