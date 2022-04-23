PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot in the city Friday night.

Police confirmed three scenes, and six people in total were shot, among whom were adults and children.

According to police, three children believed to be around 12 to 13 years old and three adults were shot. The victim’s conditions have not yet been released.

There was heavy police presence and multiple agencies at the scenes after Virginia State Police was called in to assist with the investigation.

The location breakdown

One adult was shot near the Wendy’s on South Crater Road.

Three children and one adult were shot at 200 Holly Hill Drive.

One adult was shot at the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road.

Police scene at a house near the Wendys on South Crater Road

Police scene at 200 Holly Hill Drive

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.