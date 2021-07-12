Six children injured in freak golf cart incident at Jellystone Campground

VSP says none of the children have life-threatening injuries

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (WFXR/WAVY) — Six children were injured in an incident involving a golf cart in Rockbridge County, Virginia on Saturday.

The incident took place around noon at the Jellystone Campground at Natural Bridge Station.

According to Virginia State Police, the children were playing at a bounce house at the campground. A short distance away, a campground employee was unloading some equipment from a golf cart, when a speaker fell and hit the accelerator. This caused the golf cart to become mobile and it crashed into the area where the children were playing.

WFXR News reports two children were flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. They reportedly have broken bones.

Four other children were taken by ambulance to Rockbridge Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation and says no charges will be filed in the incident.