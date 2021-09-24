‘Situation resolved’ after police search Monroe and Madison buildings in Richmond following active shooter report

Authorities outside the Madison Building (left) and the Monroe Building (right) in downtown Richmond on Sept. 24, 2021. (8News photo by Jackie Defusco)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police found no suspicious activity or threat Friday after searching two state buildings in downtown Richmond following reports of a possible active shooter at Capitol Square.

Authorities cleared the James Madison Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Health, and the James Monroe Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Education, after receiving reports of a possible threat.

Capitol police were made aware of a caller who reported concern over a “possible active shooter at Capitol Square.” After determining the person would likely be in either the Monroe or Madison buildings, employees in both buildings were told to shelter in place as officers conducted a search, according to Capitol police spokesperson Joe Macenka.

“Police have concluded their search of the Madison and Monroe buildings following a report of a possible active shooter at Capitol Square. No suspicious people or activities were found. An all-clear has been given,” Virginia Capitol Police tweeted hours after the initial alert.

The James Monroe Building in downtown Richmond on Sept. 24, 2021. (8News photo by Jackie Defusco)

