Shore Stop fire in Parksley believed to have started with discarded cigarette

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Parksley Volunteer Fire Company believe a fire that occurred at a Shore Stop early Tuesday afternoon started with a cigarette that was discarded unintentionally.

Parksley Fire crews posted about the fire on social media stating that the fire happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Accomac, Tasley, Parksley, Onancock, Melfa, Wachapreague, and Bloxom were all alerted regarding the fire.

Parksley’s post stated that the Parksley crew went to work pulling the outer wall of the building to check for an extension,

They say the fire was knocked down by a fire extinguisher.

