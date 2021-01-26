‘She’s my everything’; Henrico mother pleading for answers after daughter vanishes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police officers are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. At’Taysiyah Dye vanished nearly one week ago and her mother as well as her siblings are pleading for answers.

“She’s my everything,” cried Cecilia Dye, At’Taysiyah’s mother. “She knows how I am, she knows I worry.”

The Dye family is leaning on each other for support as they try to track down their loved one who vanished on Jan. 19. They believe she is in extreme danger, not only because At’Taysiyah is diabetic and needs her insulin, but it’s also unlike her to not communicate with her family and friends.

At’Taysiyah lives in the county’s East End with her mother. Dye said she heard her daughter leave the house on Tuesday around 7 p.m., but she never returned home. On Wednesday morning, Dye said she looked in her daughter’s room and she wasn’t there; her shoes were still gone, and she was not answering her calls or texts.

Dye says that’s when she called At’Taysiyah’s job and was told she did not show up for work on Wednesday morning. At’Taysiyah works with special needs patients and faithfully came into work everyday, so when she never clocked in, Dye knew something was seriously wrong.

“I just knew that something wasn’t right,” said Dye. “She hadn’t respond, she hadn’t come home and it’s another day and she didn’t show up for work. When she didn’t show up for work that’s when I knew.”

Pulling out her cell phone, Dye showed 8News in Richmond the text messages she sent to her daughter on Wednesday–reading ‘Are you ok?’, ‘WHERE ARE YOU????’, and ‘CALL ME ASAP’–only to get no reply.

“My daughter would have responded to me,” shared Dye. “She would have contacted me no matter what.”

Days went by and texts remained unanswered, as well as calls and video chats.

“I’m just waiting on her to walk through the door,” said Dye. “Every little noise I hear is not the keys, every beep I hear is not her locking her car. I just want her home.”

Trying to put the pieces together themselves, the Dye family found a small trail left behind on At’Taysiyah’s Instagram. Dye says her daughter posted a small video of her eating at a Japanese restaurant on Hull Street Road, the night she disappeared. On Sunday, Dye went to Yamato Japanese Steakhouse to ask questions and view any security camera video.

“It was dark, but I know my child,” said Dye. “When I first seen it, I knew it was her right there. I knew it was her”.

Dye says the footage showed At’Taysiyah walking into the restaurant and not long after a man walking in behind her. Dye believes the man meeting At’Taysiyah knows something.

According to Dye, on Monday, an employee at the restaurant confirmed the man in the video was sitting with At’Taysiyah and said he remembered them because he received a $10 tip.

Dye says her daughter was wearing a black dress with blue, white and black sneakers. Going on to describe that At’Taysiyah’s hair was in two cornrows and she has three tattoos; a heart on her neck, a rose on her left hand, and an elephant on her right leg.

‘I’m tired of crying, I’m tired of worrying and thinking about the worst that could happen,” Dye cried. “I just want her to come home. If you know something, please say something.”

Henrico Police say At’Taysiyah could be traveling in a 2010 Silver Mazda. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico County Police.