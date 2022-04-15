STAFFORD, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A home daycare owner in Virginia faces child cruelty charges after three babies were exposed to edibles spiked with THC.

Officials say three children, all a year old, were taken to an emergency room in Stafford County on March 2 when they became lethargic and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The hospital confirmed that each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, at a licensed home day care provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision.

A detective went to their daycare and collected goldfish crackers from around their high chairs. The crackers were sent to a lab and were found to have THC.

The daycare owner, later identified as 60-year-old Rebecca Swanner, turned herself in on April 14 and was released on a $2,000 bond.

She has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

Swanner also voluntarily surrendered her license.