Sheriff’s office: Middlesex Co. man arrested after approaching 12-year-old boy and attempted to solicit sexual favors

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after officials say he attempted to solicit sexual favors from a 12-year-old boy in Middlesex County.

According to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old was riding his bicycle to Tabor Park and was swinging on the swing set when a white van pulled up occupied by a man who approached the boy.



The sheriff’s office say that suspect then started to ask the boy several sexually explicit questions and asked the 12-year-old if he “wanted to engage in sexual activity” with him.



According to reports, the boy said no, got on his bicycle, and rode away. The suspect drove away, and the boy then saw the van driving by the town library and was able to take a photo of the vehicle with his cell phone.



The boy’s mother called the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office to report what had happened.



Middlesex detectives were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and detain the suspect to identify him and his vehicle.



Detectives investigated the incident and on July 21 were able to interview the suspect again.



Officials say the suspect initially denied talking to the boy, but later recanted and stated he had the conversation with the boy, but denied any sexual advances.

Authorities then arrested the man, identified as 29 years old Jermaine Christopher Minor, and charged him with Class 5 felony of taking indecent liberties with a child.



Minor is currently being held in the Middle Peninsula Security Center without bond.