Sheriff’s office: Man approached and solicited sex from 12-year-old boy in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating after they say a man approached a 12-year-old boy and solicited sex from the child Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 9 a.m. at Tabor Park in the Town of Urbanna.
The man was described as a Black male, around 5-foot-10, heavyset, bald, clean-shaven, and wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black pants.
After the incident, the sheriff’s office said the boy immediately rode away on his bike, but he was able to take a photo of the vehicle driven by the accused man. The vehicle in the photo is described as a white minivan.
If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office on the crime line 804-758-5600.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.