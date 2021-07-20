Sheriff’s office: Man approached and solicited sex from 12-year-old boy in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating after they say a man approached a 12-year-old boy and solicited sex from the child Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 9 a.m. at Tabor Park in the Town of Urbanna.

The man was described as a Black male, around 5-foot-10, heavyset, bald, clean-shaven, and wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

After the incident, the sheriff’s office said the boy immediately rode away on his bike, but he was able to take a photo of the vehicle driven by the accused man. The vehicle in the photo is described as a white minivan.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office on the crime line 804-758-5600.