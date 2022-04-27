HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says an investigation into Lauren Bernett’s death is continuing and an official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.

JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne announced the death of the 20-year-old sophomore catcher from Pennsylvania in a news release.

The announcement of Bernett’s death came a day after she was named the CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled JMU within a game of league-leading Delaware.

JMU Athletics provided resources for mental health and counseling in their announcement of her death on Tuesday.

For additional support in the JMU area, please reach out to:

Counseling Center, 540-568-6552

Dean of Students Office, 540-568-6468

Campus Crisis line after hours, 540-568-6552

Sentara RMH Emergency Department, 540-689-1414

Self-Help resources available through the University Counseling Center

TAO mental health resource

Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor

Counseling Center’s Additional 24/7 Emergency Information