Sheriff: Deputy injured after pursuit in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Virginia deputy was injured while making an arrest after a police pursuit Monday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Abingdon Police Department began pursuing a vehicle around 8:18 a.m. The pursuit continued through the town and onto Interstate 81.

The pursuit ended in a crash on I-81 around 8:23 a.m., according to Andis.

Andis said the suspect got out of his vehicle on the interstate and tried to run from authorities.

A deputy was injured while arresting the suspect, according to Andis. The deputy was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Andis told News Channel 11 around 10 a.m. that the deputy had a fractured neck from colliding with the suspect during the foot chase.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Andis said no guns were involved in the incident.

The suspect has not been identified, but Abingdon Police Community Relations Coordinator John Phelps said he has been charged with the following:

Improper Registration

Reckless Driving

Felony Eluding Police

Resisting Arrest

The Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map previously reported a crash near mile marker 16.5 on I-81 that was impacting traffic. As of 9:50 a.m., the crash had been cleared.