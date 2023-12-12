PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park has announced a new permit system that will change the way visitors can get permits to camp in the park’s backcountry.

Beginning on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., visitors looking to camp overnight in Shenandoah’s backcountry must buy a permit through Recreation.gov.

The previous way of obtaining a paper permit through the park’s website or at designated locations in the park will be no longer be available effective Jan.10, 2024, according to the National Park Service.

There is a $6 permit fee, plus a $9 recreation fee per person. For example, the total permit cost for a group of two campers would be $24.

The fee is not dependent on the number of nights. The usual entrance fee also applies, according to NPS.

Those planning trips beginning before Jan. 11 will use the existing free permit system, which can be accessed on the park’s website.

For more information about the change including details about how to obtain the new permit, visit the National Park Service’s website.