RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Armstrong High School students reportedly ate edibles, prompting a response from first responders. No students are in critical condition, according to a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

Richmond Police Department and Fire & EMS were called to the school on Cool Lane shortly before 11:45 a.m.

“We can confirm that several students at Armstrong [High School] have presented with what appears to be side effects from having ingested edibles,” the spokesperson told 8News. “All parents have been notified and students are being assessed by first responders.”

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

8News has yet to receive information about what kind of edibles the students ingested, or the total number affected.