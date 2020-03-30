Live Now
Several car thefts, destruction of property reported at Franklin business

Virginia

Courtesy – Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking residents for help after recent reports of several car thefts and destruction of property in the area.

According to Franklin Police, the crimes happened at HighGround Services located at 500 N. Mechanic Street the night of March 24.

Authorities are asking the community to help identify the vehicle connected to the incident.

If you have any information about these crimes call 757-562-8575, or Crime Line at 757-562-8599, you can remain anonymous and may receive cash reward.

