Sentara will offer some employees $1,500 and $750 bonuses for working through the pandemic

Staff at Sentara Obici Hospital release the the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted into the ICU in April 2020. (Photo courtesy: Sentara)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has confirmed it will be giving certain employees pay bonuses for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

A Sentara spokesman confirmed the news Wednesday night.

Eligible employees who work directly with patients in Sentara hospitals and ambulatory settings will receive $1,500. Other employees who are eligible and worked through the pandemic in other operational areas will receive $750.

“These are gifts of appreciation for what Sentara President & CEO Howard P. Kern described as their ‘compassion, integrity and skills’ and what they were able to accomplish during an extraordinarily difficult time serving our patients, our communities and each other,” the spokesman wrote in an email Wednesday.

The spokesman did not say when the bonuses would be given.

