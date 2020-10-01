Sentara to host free drive-thru flu shots at 12 Hampton Roads locations Oct. 10

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare announced it will be offering free flu shots at multiple locations across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

The clinics will be Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at 12 various Sentara locations. Appointments are not needed and shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

“Our drive-thru flu shot clinics are an opportunity for community members 18 years and older to receive a free flu shot without ever leaving their car. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times. A mask is required in order to get a flu shot,” said Sentara officials in a statement released.

“It is crucial to get the flu shot this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We recommend getting your flu shot early this year, ideally during the month of October. Flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve health care resources.”

October 10, 2020

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

Virginia

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts

5659 Parkway Drive

Gloucester, VA, 23061

Sentara Independence

800 Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA, 23455

Sentara Leigh Hospital

830 Kempsville Road

Norfolk, VA, 23502

Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center

400 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, VA, 23188

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

600 Gresham Drive

Norfolk, VA, 23502

Sentara Obici Hospital

2800 Godwin Blvd

Suffolk, VA, 23434

Sentara Port Warwick

1031 Loftis Boulevard

Newport News, VA, 23606

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach , VA, 23456

Sentara St. Luke’s

(Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd)

20209 Sentara Way

Carrollton, VA, 23314

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

1060 First Colonial Road

Virginia Beach, VA, 23454

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA, 23666

North Carolina

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

(On the campus of College of the Ablemarle)

1208 N. Road Street

Elizabeth City, NC, 27909

A full list of locations can be found at sentara.com/flushots.

Latest News