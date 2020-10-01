Sentara to host free drive-thru flu shots at 12 Hampton Roads locations Oct. 10

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare announced it will be offering free flu shots at multiple locations across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.
The clinics will be Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at 12 various Sentara locations. Appointments are not needed and shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
“Our drive-thru flu shot clinics are an opportunity for community members 18 years and older to receive a free flu shot without ever leaving their car. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times. A mask is required in order to get a flu shot,” said Sentara officials in a statement released.
“It is crucial to get the flu shot this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We recommend getting your flu shot early this year, ideally during the month of October. Flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve health care resources.”
October 10, 2020
Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Virginia
Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts
5659 Parkway Drive
Gloucester, VA, 23061
Sentara Independence
800 Independence Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA, 23455
Sentara Leigh Hospital
830 Kempsville Road
Norfolk, VA, 23502
Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center
400 Sentara Circle
Williamsburg, VA, 23188
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
600 Gresham Drive
Norfolk, VA, 23502
Sentara Obici Hospital
2800 Godwin Blvd
Suffolk, VA, 23434
Sentara Port Warwick
1031 Loftis Boulevard
Newport News, VA, 23606
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
Virginia Beach , VA, 23456
Sentara St. Luke’s
(Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd)
20209 Sentara Way
Carrollton, VA, 23314
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
1060 First Colonial Road
Virginia Beach, VA, 23454
Sentara CarePlex Hospital
3000 Coliseum Drive
Hampton, VA, 23666
North Carolina
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
(On the campus of College of the Ablemarle)
1208 N. Road Street
Elizabeth City, NC, 27909
A full list of locations can be found at sentara.com/flushots.
Latest News
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Northam writes to SCC, requests extension of utility service cut-off moratorium
- NC Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: State surpasses 2K new cases, 47 deaths
- How to watch NASA’s rocket launch tonight from Wallops
- First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know