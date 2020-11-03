Sentara Healthcare welcomes new chief information officer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is getting a new CIO.

Tim Skeen is joining Sentara Healthcare on November 9 as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Prior to joining Sentara, Skeen held several executive leadership positions at Anthem, Inc. during a more than seven-year tenure including Chief Operating Officer and Enterprise Chief Information Officer, where he oversaw the Technology and Government Business Division.



Skeen has also served as Chief Information Officer at Amerigroup, Chief Technology Officer at Molina Health, and Chief Information Officer of Health Information Management at Unisys.

Skeen earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rice University in Houston, Texas. He is a current member of the Board of Advisors for Results Redefined, a company that provides solutions combining fitness and healthcare services at facilities where clients live, work, and play.

Latest Posts