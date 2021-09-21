Sens. Warner, Kaine announce more than $9M in federal funding for two Virginia airports

WASHINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that over $9 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be heading to two airports in Virginia to help fund projects.

The funding does not require the standard 10 percent local match, courtesy of the American Rescue Plan, supported by Warner and Kaine.

“Investment in our Commonwealth’s infrastructure makes life easier for every Virginian. We are excited to see this funding go towards making improvements to our airports as travel restrictions begin to ease following the COVID-19 pandemic.” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA)

The funding will be distributed to the following airports.

Leesburg Executive Airport: $3,990,000 in federal funds to construct an apron

Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport: $5,605,563 to extend a runway

This is after both senators help to secure an additional $15 billion for Airport Improvement Grants in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which passed the U.S. Senate on Aug. 10 and awaits consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.