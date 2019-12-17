Sens. Warner and Kaine announce funding to combat veteran homelessness

(WAVY) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday nearly $900,000 in funding will go to localities to help fight veteran homelessness.

Several localities in Hampton Roads will receive various amounts of funding, totaling $883,881 altogether, which will help homeless veterans find affordable and stable housing, the senators said in a news release.

Those localities include Portsmouth, Newport News, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

The program is part of a program between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program combines rental assistance voucher programs with case management and clinical services from the VA.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our nation, and we owe them our support as they make the transition to civilian life,” the senators said in the release. “We’re pleased to announce this funding to help those who have served get access to safe and affordable housing.”

Here’s how the funding will be split: