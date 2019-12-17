Sens. Warner and Kaine announce funding to combat veteran homelessness

(WAVY) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday nearly $900,000 in funding will go to localities to help fight veteran homelessness.
Several localities in Hampton Roads will receive various amounts of funding, totaling $883,881 altogether, which will help homeless veterans find affordable and stable housing, the senators said in a news release.
Those localities include Portsmouth, Newport News, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.
The program is part of a program between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program combines rental assistance voucher programs with case management and clinical services from the VA.
“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our nation, and we owe them our support as they make the transition to civilian life,” the senators said in the release. “We’re pleased to announce this funding to help those who have served get access to safe and affordable housing.”
Here’s how the funding will be split:
- Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $38,883 for 5 housing units.
- Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $37,583 for 5 housing units.
- Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $31,701 for 5 housing units.
- Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $42,294 for 5 housing units.
- Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $35,633 for 5 housing units.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $26,356 for 5 housing units.
- Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $25,139 for 5 housing units.
- Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $37,620 for 5 housing units.
- Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $304,980 for 25 housing units.
- Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $34,024 for 5 housing units.
- Virginia Beach Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation will receive $38,464 for 5 housing units.
- Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development will receive $231,204 for 20 housing units.