Senior Alert issued for missing Maryland man who could be heading to Virginia

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

Jerome Thomas Countee, Sr., 80, was last seen on Friday at 9 a.m.

He has brown eyes, a mustache, white/balding hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 185 lbs.

Countee may be wearing a white t’shirt with white dress pants.

He is believed to heading to Manassas, Virginia in a black 2013 Honda Pilot SUV with Maryland license plate 3BC1394 with a “Kappa for Life” license plate frame.

Countee suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety and health.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Countee or his whereabouts, contact the Prince Georges County Police Department at (301) 352-1200.

