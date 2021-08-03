Senior Alert issued for missing Loudoun County man

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man.

VSP says the alert has been issued on behalf of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. They say John Protopappas, 75, was last seen wearing a long sleeve, khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on John Wolford Road in Waterford.

He is described as being five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 140 lbs. and has brown eyes and white hair.

He could be traveling in a 2012 blue Mercedes-Benz C300 with Virginia tags WNF-6981.

Protopappas is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment which could pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Protopappas, you are asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s 24/7 dispatch at (703) 777-1021.