Missing Fredericksburg man from last seen Wednesday morning found safe

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 78-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning in Stafford County has been found safe.

Officials say 78-year-old Joseph Jackson is six feet tall, weighs 215 lbs has blue eyes, and white hair.

He was last seen just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Fredericksburg. He is possibly driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee displaying Virginia plates “Shoelss.”

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Stafford County sheriff’s office with any information regarding their whereabouts at 540-658-4483.